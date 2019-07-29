Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,307. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

