Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lear by 64.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lear by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $128.31. 9,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $181.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.