Foundry Partners LLC Buys 15,149 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,690,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,586,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,574,000 after buying an additional 326,602 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 709,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.48. 1,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,421. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

