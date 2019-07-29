Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 581 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,105 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.