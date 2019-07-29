Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 78,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. 193,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

