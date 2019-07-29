Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 564 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

