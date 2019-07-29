Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Shares of FRTA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 7,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.18. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Forterra’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Forterra by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

