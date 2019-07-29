FOAM Hits Market Cap of $14.05 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. FOAM has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $21,551.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00286146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.01556684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00118927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,780,553 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

