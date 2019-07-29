Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.085035-6.11415 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Fiserv also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.39-3.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.17.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,063,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,264. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.