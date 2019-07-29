First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $49.50, approximately 2,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,357,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.