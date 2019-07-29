First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Down 0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.77 and last traded at $58.77, 3,198 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

