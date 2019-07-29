First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Raven Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Raven Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Raven Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 10.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

