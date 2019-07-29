First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.46

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

