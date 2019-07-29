First Data (NYSE:FDC) Given a $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.26.

Get First Data alerts:

NYSE:FDC traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,013,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,800. First Data has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.52%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Data by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.