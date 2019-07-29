First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 17,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,965. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $15,566,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,116,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 900,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 723,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 664,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.