First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $9.56 on Monday, hitting $457.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.33. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $355.18 and a fifty-two week high of $488.44. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $424.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

In related news, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $370.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 386,303 shares in the company, valued at $142,932,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter M. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.51, for a total transaction of $4,565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,507.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,845 shares of company stock worth $3,315,615 and sold 60,000 shares worth $27,105,100. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 13.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 39.0% during the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

