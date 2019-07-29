First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Compass Point

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned a $60.00 price target by research analysts at Compass Point in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 642,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,793. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,739,000 after buying an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,825,000 after buying an additional 1,477,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First American Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after buying an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,419,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

