Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.31 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNJN shares. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 23.3% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Finjan by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Finjan by 243.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 739,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Finjan during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Finjan by 4.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Finjan stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Finjan has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Finjan will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

