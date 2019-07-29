Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases 165,736 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 324.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $707,971,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 531,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 996,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,409,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

