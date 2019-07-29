Financial Services Advisory Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $605,252,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,357,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,261. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

