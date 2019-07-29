Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.18.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.62.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.