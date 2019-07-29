Ferris Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,606,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 726,000 shares of company stock worth $24,737,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Medicines stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $36.62. 1,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDCO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

