Ferris Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 79,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.35. 109,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

