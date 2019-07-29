Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Trading Down 0.5%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.52 and last traded at $66.52, 10 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

