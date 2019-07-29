FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFG. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

FFG traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 9,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,758. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.