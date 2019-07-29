Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 16.0% in July

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 520,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,393. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $354.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.83, for a total value of $2,717,280.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total value of $2,121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $17,399,839. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

