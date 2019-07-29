Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,642,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

