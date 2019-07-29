Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,684,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 12,742,500 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $2,664,000.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,142. Express has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

