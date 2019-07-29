Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to an a- rating. The stock had previously closed at $137.86, but opened at $139.42. Expedia Group shares last traded at $137.77, with a volume of 87,597 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Markston International LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

