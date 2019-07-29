ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. ExlService has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 180,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

