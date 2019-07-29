EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 1.41% of EPR Properties worth $80,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

