ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. ePlus posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $453,530.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $941,209 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ePlus by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ePlus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

