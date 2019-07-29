Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.83. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 7,300 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 229.71%.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

