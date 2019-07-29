Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.