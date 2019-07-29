Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Enova International also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on Habit Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,089. Enova International has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.