Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 99,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.37. Enova International has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 90,013 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
