Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 99,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.37. Enova International has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 90,013 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

