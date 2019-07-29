Enigma Price Reaches $0.43 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004563 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, AirSwap and Liqui. During the last week, Enigma has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $32.48 million and $301,719.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.01105525 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Hotbit, Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, ABCC, Huobi, AirSwap, Mercatox, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

