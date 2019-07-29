Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 6591947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $724.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Endo International by 24.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 378,182 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Endo International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

