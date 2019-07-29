Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 6591947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $724.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Endo International by 24.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 378,182 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Endo International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
