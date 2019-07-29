Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.71-3.85 EPS.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 67,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

