Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIG. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE EIG traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,610. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.41. Employers had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $25,026.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,982,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 43.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 416,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 125,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $6,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.