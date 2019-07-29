Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,998,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,284,100 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ESTC traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -54.41. Elastic has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $5,853,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,518,440 shares of company stock worth $121,158,994 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

