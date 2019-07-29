Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Insider Uma Sinha Sells 5,000 Shares

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $180,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Uma Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00.

EIDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,299. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 421,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.