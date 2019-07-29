Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,754 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group comprises about 2.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.06% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, Director Lydia K. Langley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,727.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,476 shares of company stock worth $50,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ BOTJ remained flat at $$14.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.