Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.60% of LSB Industries worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LSB Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LSB Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 10,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

