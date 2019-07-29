Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 15,255 Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.47% of Middlefield Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. 94 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52. Middlefield Banc Corp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $51.00.

In other Middlefield Banc news, insider Thomas G. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price objective on Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.