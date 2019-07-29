Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $348,549,000 after purchasing an additional 221,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.12. 42,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

