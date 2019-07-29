Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $191,000 Investment in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $6,927,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 519,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 79,689 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 272,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 66.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

