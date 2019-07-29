Eidelman Virant Capital Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden makes up approximately 3.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.10% of Madison Square Garden worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.48. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $240.33 and a twelve month high of $321.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.11.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.40.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

