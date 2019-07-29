Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 6,000 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 205.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

