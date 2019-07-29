eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw strong trading volume on Monday after First Analysis upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. First Analysis now has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. 17,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 556,827 shares.The stock last traded at $106.05 and had previously closed at $108.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,072,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $474,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock worth $4,026,975. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in eHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in eHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

