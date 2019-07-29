eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw strong trading volume on Monday after First Analysis upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. First Analysis now has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. 17,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 556,827 shares.The stock last traded at $106.05 and had previously closed at $108.40.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,072,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $474,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock worth $4,026,975. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
